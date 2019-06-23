As part of efforts to curb outbreak of diseases, the Niger State Government has been urged to introduce a monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

In a communique issued at the end of a three -day media roundtable meeting on enhancing media participation in urban WASH issues, organised by the Niger State Water Board in collaboration with USAID, the Government was charged to declare a state of emergency on the State Environmental Protection Agency.

According the communique signed by participants drawn from various organisations, the media called on the State Government to as a matter of urgency increase funding for NISEPA to enable it carry out its mandate

The Communique reads in part: “There is the urgent need for the Niger State Government to re-introduce a monthly environmental sanitation programme and enforce it.

“We will champion campaigns and enlightenment programmes for the State Government to build conveniences in strategic public places especially the Mobil Roundabout to discourage open defecation.

“We want the State Government to mandate private business owners like restaurants, shopping malls, filling stations and so on to build places of convenience as part of their corporate social responsibilities.”

The training, which had journalists and stakeholders in the sector drawn under the WASH Media Network, assured that it will push for the review of obsolete laws/policies as regards urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services through reportage and programmes.

The participants further assured that they will enlighten public and policy makers on the need to remove bottlenecks to improve efficient service delivery in the urban of WASH sector.

Consequently, the Network also called for a better synergy between the State Water Board and the Niger State Environmental Protection Agency to ensure relative hygiene around water sources to discourage open defecation

The Network also disclosed that it will partner with NSWB in the introduction of Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH) Clubs in Schools to encourage hand-washing, building places of convenience.