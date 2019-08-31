The Nigeria Union of journalists in Ebonyi State has taken to task the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Internal Urban Security, Chekwube Aniakor, over what it described as unguided speech aimed at heating up the polity and inciting journalists against the State Government.

A recent social media post credited to the Governor’s aide had reportedly alleged that Ebonyi media practitioners have underreported the State Government’s activities and performance.

Reacting to the development, a cross section of the journalists warned Aniakor to desist from such unwarranted misrepresentation of facts and concentrate on ways of remedying the abysmal failure so far recorded in his office.

They further advised him to desist from gossiping against fellow political office holders and other people to relevant authorities in the State for cheap gains, which has been identified as his stock in trade.

Contrary to Aniakor’s claim, the journalists, including the Vice Chairman of Ebonyi State Council of the NUJ and THISDAY reporter, Benjamin Nworie; Felix Ukah of Authority Newspapers and an Ex-Officio of Ebonyi NUJ, among others noted that journalists in the state have been severally commended by Governor Umahi for their quality reportage and cordial relationship with the State Government.

They observed that Aniakor’s stance was a mark of ingratitude aimed at demeaning the efforts of newsmen in the state, even in the midst of his numerous unruly activities which the media in the State had continued to ignore.

Aniakor was reminded of the journalists’ purposeful ignorance of a protest against his appointment by the people of Abakaliki urban.

Nworie and Uka retorted in turns: “The statement credited to the SA on Internal security (Urban), Saint Nchekwube Anakor is uncalled for and most unfortunate.

“His claim that Ebonyi state government is under reported is a display of ingratitude from him.

“If he has made any success in his appointment in the security sector, let him make it public.

“His colleagues are recording successes in his own area, while probably he is only monitoring switch on and off of streetlights.

“Chekwube should know that his job is not about wearing short-sleeve and white trousers; it is about intelligence gathering and he needs the journalists he is castigating to function.

“We had even expected the likes of Hon. Nkem Mmadu and others who fought the 2015 political battle to be appointed in such positions, not him that finds joy in gossiping about others.

“He doesn’t know anything about the media.

“Even the State Governor acknowledges our good efforts and support to his administration, and we wonder who made him a judge against the good verdicts of the State Governor and his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Emmanuel Uzor, on Journalists.

“The statement is uncalled for and a display of ingratitude from him, after we concealed the reportage of a protest against his appointment by the people of Abakaliki urban.

“We challenge him to showcase his achievements since he was appointed other than gossiping about people to relevant authorities in the state.

“This was the same person fingered to have gossiped that the security of the Ebonyi State Government House was porous just because he wanted to score cheap political goals.”