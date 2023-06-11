Japa: Nigeria will soon be left with only native doctors – Mimiko

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has said that Nigerians may now be treated by native doctors if deliberate efforts are not made to put modalities in place to stop the migration of medical doctors.

The former Governor spoke at the induction of medical students of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State.

Mimiko, also a medical doctor, said the continuous migration of health workers, a move that has been termed “Japa” by Nigerians, should be of concern to the government.

He said: “We are in an emergency.

“If we continue at this rate, in another five to 10 years, only the babalawos (herbalists/native doctors) will be available to take care of us.

“It is an emergency and the government must see it as an emergency.

“The government must disincentivise the rate at which our medical doctors and medical personnel are emigrating from this country.

“We cannot continue to hold this nation unaccountable.

“We can take advantage of the opportunity for our professionals to learn new skills.

“I don’t think any serious government can fold its arms while other countries decide to empty it of its human resources, especially in the health sector.

“We are a great country.

“We have an incredible young population that is ready.

“This country has the capacity to train two million to three million students, but those countries that stand at that end to benefit from this training must also do something to expand our capacity to train our people.

“The government must take it up at a very high diplomatic level.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow all our best human resources to leave this country.

“It is like a war situation.

“But I know one thing for sure: if the government does the necessary things, it can be a win-win situation for us as a nation.”