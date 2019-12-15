The US-based Nigerian musician, Folashade Akinboboye, popular called Folaship, who was involved in a fatal car accident in November in Los Angeles, California has been scheduled for another spinal surgery.

Akinboboye’s General Manager, Mr Victor Akinbobola of Westland Records, California, USA/Lagos Nigeria disclosed in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.

Akinbobola said the condition of Folaship, who recently dropped a new Extended Play record titled: Motherland had been stabilised after his initial surgery.

“He has however been scheduled for another spinal surgery,” he said.

The General Manager explained that the musician would be undergoing another surgery because the accident affected his spine and that he had been unable to sit or walk erect.

“After the spinal surgery in a few weeks’ time, he would also be going for a physical therapy session for his full recovery.

“Meanwhile, his new EP titled `Motherland’ released on October 25 before his accident is heavily rocking the airwaves with his previous songs as Afrika, Excuse Me Sir and You and I,” Akinbobola said.

According to him, Folaship also plan to release another new album in April 2020 after he must have fully recovered.

Akinbobola said the artiste would also be visiting Nigeria with his band to appreciate his fans after he has been medically cleared to embark on promotional tours and concert performances.

“Folaship, however, appreciates his fans and well-wishers for standing by him and showing him love at his trying time.

“We also urge everyone to continue to pray for him for a successful operation and also his rehabilitation after his surgery,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the musician was involved in a fatal car accident on November 28 in Los Angeles, California, USA on his way home from a night club.

He was, however, rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgical operation following injuries he sustained.