INEC uncovers illegal registration center in Kwara

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has uncovered an illegal voter registration centre in Offa, Kwara State.

INEC Administrative Secretary in Kwara, Paul Atser, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

Atser said: “It has come to the notice of Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara State that some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa Local Government area.”

According to him, the perpetrators of the illegal registration were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.

The INEC official said one suspect was arrested and undergoing interrogation by the police.

He said: “The general public is advised to be watchful and ensure that they go to only INEC designated registration centers to be captured for the PVC.”

He said a list of all designated centers were available at the INEC State office as well as INEC offices in the 16 local government councils in Kwara.