INEC declares Ekiti ex-deputy governor as PANDEL governorship candidate

A former Group Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc and former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Omoyeni, has been declared as the candidate of the People Alliance for National Development and Liberty Party for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

This followed the publication of his name as the candidate of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The name of Omoyeni, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was published by INEC among those of 35 other governorship candidates.

Speaking on the development with newsmen on Friday in his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, the former Deputy Governor to the incumbent, Ayo Fayose, said: “We will inspire and make our people to believe in government and leaders once again through this campaign and when we win we shall work day and night to revive the state.

“A government that met two salary arrears and increased it to eight months is a total failure.

“A number of people will form alliance with me.

“We need to save the state from rabble rousers.”

Omoyeni said if elected, his administration’s industrialisation agenda would be anchored on agriculture and education to give the state a new economy and change the character of the state from the civil service state tag.

He promised to create at least 10,000 high-paying jobs within four years through agriculture and agro-allied jobs.

He said: “Within four years we will work to give Ekiti a new character different from the tag of civil service state.

“Our government will target rice, cocoa and cassava production and build industry and wealth around the value chain by partnering with key industries and private sector.

“We will create 10,000 quality jobs through integrating production of rice, cocoa and cassava with industrial processors.

“We will bring young people into farming by organising them into cooperatives and link them up as out-growers to industrial off-takers.

“A major crisis facing Ekiti State today is very poor revenue profile.

“My administration will tackle this headlong and my experience as a banker will be leveraged to achieve this within a very short time.

“We will unlock the dead economic assets of the people by ensuring within 12 months that our people can have C of O on their landed properties, which they can use to access credit from banks to do their businesses.”