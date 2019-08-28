The Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers has said it is in full support of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s plan to probe the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Chairman of the council, Eze Samuel Ohiri, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday at the end of an emergency meeting of the council where the resolution was taken.

He said after a critical examination of the situation of Imo, the council deemed it imperative that Okorocha must be probed.

Ohiri said the latest discovery that Okorocha allegedly spent N10 billion to build police headquarters called for serious probe.

He said: “After the emergency meeting of all the traditional rulers, we resolved to encourage Ihedioha to ensure that all the government properties illegally acquired by the former governor and his cronies were recovered to Imo.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police to return the money used in building the police headquarters.

“Imo does not have money to spend on Federal Government’s project.

“FG is supposed to show its presence in Imo, not Imo building projects for FG.”

The royal father also admonished Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District, to stop inciting his supporters to cause trouble in the state.

“Okorocha has finished his tenure as governor and we are calling on him to allow Ihedioha to govern the state without distractions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okorocha returned to Imo for the first time on Tuesday since he was issued his certificate of return as a senator.

Upon his return, he addressed his supporters at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri and also addressed Imo youths in Owerri.

But Ohiri alleged that he incited his supporters against the government of Ihedioha and urged him to refrain from such action.

He said it was wrong for Okorocha to allegedly disrupt the activities of the team set up by Ihedioha to recover looted Imo properties.

Ohiri recalled that in 2011, Okorocha allegedly set up a similar recovery team, chaired by Placid Ekwueme, and wondered why he would now criticise Ihedioha’s recovery team.