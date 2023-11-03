Imo 2023: Door-to-Door campaign for Uzodimma gains momentum

Residents of Imo State have voiced their unwavering support for Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the governorship election of November 11, 2023 as a door-to-door campaign sweeps across the state.

The campaign, which has garnered significant attention, is rapidly becoming the focal point of the political landscape.

Imo State, known for its vibrant political activities, has witnessed an upsurge of grassroots support for Governor Uzodimma as the political machinery of the All Progressives Congress candidate in the governorship election embarked on a concerted door-to-door campaign effort to connect with the electorate.

The campaign is proving effective in not only establishing direct communication with voters, but also in gauging the sentiment on the ground.

The campaign train, which started off last week, has reached many local government areas of the state, including Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Owerri West, Mbaitoli, Aboh Mbaise, Isu, Njaba, Ideato North, Ideato South, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano, Okigwe, Ihitte/Uboma, Obowo and Ngor-Okpala.

The door-to-door campaign is facilitating open dialogues where voters are discussing their concerns and expectations directly with the representatives of the Governor.

Chief Ugwuh Amadi, a resident of Okpala town, a border town between Imo and Abia States in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, said: “For so many years, none of the political parties came with their political trains, buses, dancers and people to campaign in this town like we have here today.

“Never!

“What we keep hearing are excuses that our town is too far for them, but they always want our votes and take them to the capital.

“We are happy today that the APC campaign train and His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma, finds our town and our people worthy to come and tell us what he has done and what he will do for our community and the entire Imo State in the next four years.

“We are happy for him honouring us, and we shall honour him with our votes in the coming governorship election next week.”

Benson Ugboji, who resides in Mbaise, said Uzodimma is the candidate to beat in the election.

Ugboji said: “None of the candidates has spoken to us the way Hope (the Governor) has done.

“He has performed well as our Governor, and we are going to vote for him again so that he can complete the work he has started.

“Our people here are happy with him; there is no one among his challengers who has shown enough seriousness; we haven’t even heard from them about what they intend to do for Imo, but the Governor has consistently related to us here at the grassroots, and again, he is now connecting with us in another wonderful way.”

“Imo residents are resolute in their determination to vote for progress, unity, and a brighter future, as they stand firmly with Governor Hope Uzodimma,” says Ahunna Akachukwu, a lawyer who practices in Owerri, the state capital, but hails from Okigwe.

Akachukwu added: “We have seen his signature performance everywhere; our people in Okigwe and other towns in that axis will be eternally grateful to His Excellency for the construction of the Owerri-Okigwe Road.

“How do you expect them to vote for any other candidate after that singular effort that touched their lives?”

