Four hot Warner channels to air on StarTimes

StarTimes, the leading affordable pay-TV provider in Africa, has teamed up with Warner Bros Discovery to offer families more choices of fascinating entertainment.

Starting from November 3, 2023, four popular channels from Warner Bros will make a debut on StarTimes.

Three of the channels: Discovery: Discovery, Boing and TLC, will be airing alongside the comeback of the classical channel: Investigation Discovery.

These channels feature a variety of content ranging from non-fiction documentaries to family and kids shows.

Whether you are looking for science and technology, exploration, adventure, history, crime and justice, real-life stories, comedy or action, you will find something to suit your taste and mood on these channels.

Discovery Channel is the ultimate destination for curious minds who want to learn about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement.

With high-end production values and vivid cinematography, Discovery Channel offers a signature mix of genres that will keep you hooked.

Investigation Discovery is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming that reveals the real people and stories behind the headlines.

From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries, ID is the destination for true crime fans.

TLC is the home of remarkable real-life stories that showcase everyday heart, humour, hope and human connection.

With programming that includes fascinating families, heart-warming transformations and life’s milestone moments, TLC celebrates the diversity of life and love.

Boing is a fun-filled playground where kids can share delightful stories with their friends.

Boing offers a range of comedy and action shows for boys and girls aged 5+ years old.

The channel features spontaneous and humorous popular franchises and international favourites such as Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ben 10 (classic), Codename: Kids Next Door, Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, and Powerpuff Girls (classic).

Warner Bros Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and comprehensive portfolio of content and brands across television, film, gaming, and streaming.

Available in more than 49 African countries.

“StarTimes have been collaborating with WBD for years,” said Joshua Wang, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria. “We share the same view that the audience deserves to be entertained beyond their imagination, which led to the decision to keep providing our audience with extraordinarily rich content choices and affordable bouquets. So, families and lovers of quality entertainment should get ready for a whole new world of entertainment.”