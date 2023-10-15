Imo 2023: BoT demands PDP National Secretary’s resignation

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the resignation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary following his emergence as the party’s candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

The demand was made by the BoT through its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a statement on Saturday.

The BoT cited the constitutional provision of the party as forbidding a candidate for an election from holding dual positions.

Wabara said in the statement: “It has recently come to the attention of the Board of Trustees that the current Imo State governorship candidate of our party, Sen Anyanwu, is still holding on to the office of the National Secretary of the party.

“Not only is this morally wrong as no one is allowed to hold dual positions, but also against the constitutional provision of our party, which provides for a mandatory requirement of resignation for any party office holder who wishes to contest any elective position. Please see section 47(5) of our constitution as amended.

“The usual practice is for him to have resigned earlier. However, in the wisdom of the NWC, he was allowed to continue in office till now. Nonetheless, the BoT, as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to caution any member of the party acting in a way contrary to the guiding principles of our party and this is one of them.

“It is therefore against the background of the above that the board wishes to put it on record and state categorically that the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that the Imo State governorship candidate resigns from office immediately and focus on the election, which is less than 30 days away.”

However, in an earlier statement and as reported by The Eagle Online, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, had faulted the position of a group that the party had relieved Anyanwu of his position.

Ologunagba said: “The attention of the NWC of the PDP has been drawn to a statement by a group mischievously purporting that the NWC has relieved our candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, of his elected position as the National Secretary of our great party.

“The NWC states in very clear terms that the claim by the group is completely false as the NWC did not at any time relieve or contemplate relieving the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, of his position.”