A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has constantly been in the media in recent times for allegations of domestic violence against his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Though neither Chikwendu nor Fani-Kayode has agreed to speak to the media on the matter, there have been claims by members of the wife’s family, noting that both parties have their faults.

However, the news this time around is that Regina Fani-Kayode, nee Hanson Amonoo, the legal wife of the ex-Minister, took to her personal Facebook account, with the name: Gina Hall (Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode), to react to the accusations against her husband.

Regina, however, added an angle to it: she is still legally married to him.

Regina, who is a Ghanaian, said she got married to the ex-Minister under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana in 1997 and subsequently got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry office in Lagos, Nigeria in 2002.

She said: “Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is my husband.

“We got married under traditional law and custom in Accra, Ghana in 1997 and we got married under the Marriage Act at the Apapa Registry office in Lagos, Nigeria in 2002.

“We have a beautiful daughter called Oluwaremilekun and both she and I are very proud of him.

“He has been a wonderful father and caring husband and he has never subjected me to any form of domestic abuse or treated me badly.

“Anyone that knows Femi well knows that his greatest weaknesses are those he loves and he will do anything for them.

“He is a warm, kind, generous, gentle, intelligent and loving man who is not afraid of anything or anyone and who takes care of his own. From the very beginning of his relationship with Precious he told me about it and I accepted it in good faith.

“Reports in the media that we are divorced are fake and suggestions that I was treated in a bad way by him or subjected to any form of abuse at any time in the 23 years that we have been married are malicious and false.”