The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has vowed to refurbish four stadiums in the first quarter of the new year.

Dare gave the assurance on Wednesday via his Twitter handle: @SundayDareSD.

According to him: “Efforts are now ongoing to deliver four football pitches of FIFA standard soon-probably April/May 2020 with things running smoothly.

“Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FIFA standard pitches by the first quarter of 2020 by God’s grace.

“The ministry will in 2020 monitor and ensure the completion of about 20 mini-stadiums across the country. The Imo-model of one mini-Stadium per Local government by each state will be marketed.”

Since his assumption in office a few months, the minister has opened discussions with business moguls and philanthropists such Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Sir Adebutu Kensington and a host other well-meaning individuals with the aim of renovating and concessioning some of the stadiums across the country.