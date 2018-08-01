Ikeja Golf Club unveils 50th anniversary celebration plans

The announcement was made at a press conference held in the Committee Room of the club at Ikeja, GRA.

The management of Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos State has announced activities for the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary celebration, according to Bola Temowo, Club Captain, has as theme: “Half a Century of Growing Friendships through Golf.”

Among activities scheduled to hold in the coming month as part of the celebrations are a series of golf tournaments, including a Pro-Am tournament.

The club, Temowo also disclosed, will execute projects aimed at improving the utility of the club.

In addition, said Temowo, the club will honour its founding fathers.

He noted that the club has contributed to the society by forging long-lasting friendships that have withstood religious, political and ethnic cleavages since 1968 when it was established.

He also stated that the club has assisted members to remain healthy by their continued involvement in the game, which demands that players walk over great distances when playing.

Walking, Temowo explained, is globally regarded as a most important form of exercise.

The club, he added, began with 20 members and a 10-hole course, but now sits astride over 30 acres.

Also speaking at the press conference, Chuddy Ubosi, Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee and former Captain, said the Ikeja Golf Club has, over the years, been involved in a series of community improvement projects.

These, Ubosi stated, extending support to a school and other public facilities in the neighbourhood.

Other members in attendance at the press conference were Jolomi Ideh, the Vice Captain; Hakeem Akintoye, Secretary; Kehinde Afolayan, Treasurer; Chidi Tobias, Course Member; Babatunde Ojo, Competition Secretary; Uche Dimgba, House Member; Aka Annieodiong, Handicap Member; Oby Jolayemi, the Vice Captain, Ladies’ Section; and Yeyedupe Oyeduntan.