IGP withdraws policemen attached to VIPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all policemen attached to Very Important Personalities, political and public office holders in the country.

Idris gave the order at the monthly meeting with Commissioners of Police and above on Monday in Abuja.

“A directive for the withdrawal of all police officers deployed to VIPs, political and public office holders, with immediate effect, is hereby given,” he said.

He said the order became expedient in view of the current security challenges in the country, adding that it was aimed at enhancing effective and efficient policing of the country.

Idris said that the directive included business entrepreneurs, multinational companies as well as corporate individuals.

The police boss said a memo would be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

He added that the approval would also serve as a guideline or template for the deployment of officers to VIPs, political and public office holders.

Idris said a Task Force had been constituted at the Force Headquarters to ensure compliance to the directive, while command commissioners would replicate same at their various commands.

He said organisations and individuals that require the services of the police and are found worthy would be considered by the Special Protection Unit of the force.

Idris explained further that this would be on application for re-validation through the state commissioners of police where they are resident.

“I am charging the commissioners of police with the responsibility of supervising such official deployment and thereby holding them accountable,”he said.

On illegal use of siren and spy number plate, Idris directed all holders to return them to the Force Transport Officer in Abuja and apply for re-validation.

He said a Task Force would be formed at the command levels by state commissioners of police to ensure compliance.

Idris said when formed, the list of members of the task force would be forwarded to the DIG Operations on March 31.

He said criminals now take advantage of the situation to perpetrate heinous crimes across the country.

The police boss also warned individuals covering their vehicle number plate and using siren illegally to desist forthwith.

Meanwhile, Idris has decorated some newly promoted senior police officers with their next ranks.

The officers included AIG Danjuma Ibrahim, AIG Istifanus Shettima, AIG Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, CP Dasuki Galadanchi, CP Bello Yahaya, CP Mukaddas Garba and CP Fave Semali.

The Police Service Commission on March 6 approved the promotion of 414 senior police officers.