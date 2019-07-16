The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission in Adamawa, has alleged diversion of relief materials and agriculture input meant for Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

Raising the issue during a townhall meeting in Yola North Local Government Area on Tuesday, ICPC Commissioner in the state, Idris Bakori, said henceforth, his commission would arrest and prosecute culprits.

He said the commission would not hesitate in arresting and prosecuting any government official or private organisation found diverting the relief and intervention materials.

He said: “The reports of diverting relief materials and agricultural intervention inputs is too much in the state and we cannot turn our face.

“We are appealing to people of the state that anybody with facts should report the matter to the commission.

“The commission will take decisive action to arrest and prosecute any person or group of people involved in the sharp practices.’’

He said that the aim of the town hall meeting was to educate people on the activities of the commission and the need to support it.

The commissioner said about 30 anti-corruption platforms had been established in some secondary schools in the state with the aim of sensitising the younger generation on the dangers of corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during the meeting, a female farmer narrated how they were defrauded by an organization.

The farmer, Fatima Abubakar, from Numan Local Government Area, alleged that in 2018, a government organisation (name withheld ) collected N7, 500 each from many farmers, including herself.

Abubakar said that this was done with the promise that they would be given agricultural inputs free.

She said: “They collected N7, 500 each from many of us in 2018; they told us that the money was for registration and after the registration, we are going to receive free agricultural inputs.

“Since then, we never heard from them and our money had not been refunded.”