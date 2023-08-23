I won’t overlook non-performance by Ministers — President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he will not overlook non-performance by any of his 45 Ministers.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu inaugurated the Ministers on Monday in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made the position of Tinubu known when he appeared on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday.

He said Tinubu will not tolerate non-performance from his cabinet members as he will be on their backs to ensure they deliver on the “Renewed Hope” agenda of his administration.

He said: “The President has gone out of his way to ensure that the Ministers have formal education to back up their tasks and a career along the progression to ensure they have what they need to perform.

“I can assure you this morning that his excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, thinks of nothing else than ensuring that his cabinet delivers on the Renewed Hope mandate.

“If you look at the allocation of portfolios to members of the new Federal Executive Council, you would appreciate the extent to which his excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has done his due diligence to ensure that the shoes are on the right feet.

“For instance, if you look at the new Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, he had a very successful five-year term leading the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, in which he instituted reforms that unlocked the resources for further advancement of financing mortgages across Nigeria.

“That is going to be a point of emphasis to deliver housing access for Nigerians.

“And he was very determined to ensure that whoever was there had the requisite experience and the track record of excellent performance to drive that ministry.

“If you look at the Ministry of Innovation, Communication and Digital Economy, we have Dr. Bosun Tijani, who founded Africa’s largest co-creation innovation hub with over 1,700 projects across the continent.

“I think Nigerians are very much right to have high expectations of the new cabinet.”