A lone strike by Odion Ighalo was all the Super Eagles needed to win the eighth bronze medal at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Ighalo took his tally to five goals at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the third placed play-off against Tunisia on Wednesday.

Ighalo punished the Carthage Eagles after the defence failed to clear a Jamilu Collins cross.

Ighalo scored from close range in the third minute when he took advantage of a mix-up in the Tunisian defense at Al Salam Stadium to net his fifth goal in Egypt.

Ighalo was substituted before halftime and left the field holding his left leg, an unexpected end to a tournament where he’s on course to finish as top scorer.

Three players could catch him in the final: Algeria pair Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane, all have three goals.

Algeria and Senegal meet Friday at Cairo International Stadium, where Algeria can claim a second title and first since 1990 and Senegal can win the African Cup for the first time.