How robbery suspect’s shoe led to his arrest — Witness

A witness, Sergeant Jamilu Tanimu of Zaria City Police Division, has narrated how a shoe left at the scene of a robbery linked a juvenile to the crime.

Tanimu made this known while giving evidence at the Zaria City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Prosecution, Sergeant Yau Garba, had earlier said the case was first mentioned on February 20 against the defendants: Isah Abdullahi (17) and Mubarak Abdullahi (17), of Unguwan Dan Madami, Zaria.

The prosecution said the defendants were standing trial over alleged criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, trespass and intimidation contrary to Sections 58, 327, 377, 270 and 332 of Kaduna State Penal Code Laws.

The witness told the court that on February 6 at about 10:30am, a case of criminal trespass, house breaking, theft and intimidation was reported by the nominal complainant, Alhaji Yahaya Sani, at Zaria City Police.

Taminu added that he was assigned to investigate the case.

He said on receipt of the case, he went to the scene of the crime and the statement of the nominal complainant was voluntarily obtained.

He said the nominal complainant said on February 6 at about 3:45am, his house was broken into by armed robbers who carted away his valuables, but forgot a pair of shoe at the house.

The witness said nine days after the robbery, the first defendant, Isah, was caught stealing in a nearby house close to the complainant’s house.

Tanimu said: “During police investigation, the first defendant identified the shoe and linked it to Mubarak the second defendant.

“The defendants also denied the allegations against them.”

Under cross examination by defence counsel, Hamisu Adamu, the witness said the shoe was not the second defendant’s size, but had admitted that it was his during interrogation.

The defence counsel also asked if the police has found any other items stolen from the complainant in the hands of the defendants, and the witness said no.

The witness was also unable to explain how the pair of shoe got to the complainant’s house as the second defendant did not give details on that.

The Magistrate, Ruqayyat-Ummi Ahmed, adjourned the case till March 26 to allow Garba to call his third witness.

The magistrate also said the subsisting bail granted the defendants remained.