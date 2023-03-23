How my neighbour choked me, stole my car, witness tells court

A taxi driver, Nuhu Stephen, told an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja how his neighbour, Faisal Saliu charged with armed robbery, choked him and stole his car.

Stephen made this known while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa.

Saliu alongside Lawal Mohammed and Abdulrahaman Datti are charged with five counts bordering on armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Stephen said Saliu invited him to eat at a restaurant around his house in Apo resettlement on June 21, 2022.

“Saliu was in company of his younger brother. While we ate, he asked how much I will charge to pick his sister up from the motor park in Mararaba who came in from Kaduna State.

“I told him I do not work on Sundays but he pleaded and I agreed. When we got to Mararaba, we met a lady without any luggage.

”We got to the Apo resettlement area at midnight. Saliu begged me to allow him spend the night at my place because it was too late for him to go back to his older brother’s house.

“I refused and offered to help him wake his brother up. When I went around to open my door, Saliu held me in a choke-hold using his elbows. I lost consciousness,” Stephen said.

The witness said when he regained consciousness, he saw himself lying by his doorstep.

He said his phone and car were stolen.

He said he reported the matter to the Apo police station and wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police.

The defence counsel Majid Balogun asked the witness how long he had known Saliu and the exact time he gained consciousness.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the matter until March 24 for continuation of hearing.