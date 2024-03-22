How Amotekun foiled bank robberies, arrested suspect in Ondo – Commander

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has given accounts of how it foiled bank robbery, kidnapping and arrested a suspect in connection with the crime in Ondo State.

Adetunji Adeleye, Amotekun Commander in the state, gave the account on Thursday in Akure, the state capital.

He spoke while parading 36 suspects before newsmen for various offences.

Adeleye said a seven-man suspected armed robbery gang came to the state from Sapele, Delta State for the mission of kidnapping and robbery of banks.

He said six of the suspected armed robbers were at large, while the corps was able to apprehend the mastermind who accommodated the suspects.

He said: “The Intelligence available to us showed that they intended to rob three banks and kidnap the Managing Director of a supermarket.

“Investigations showed that they liaised with a staff member of the supermarket who declined to join the group.

“We were equally able to get to the root of the target that they intended to kidnap to give the officers of Amotekun the feeling that it was mere robbery, whereas it was a dual operation.

“The manhunt for the leader of the group who escaped to Delta State is on.

“We are liaising with relevant government and security authorities to assist us in apprehending the suspects at large.”

Adeleye said among other suspects who were paraded were those who specialised in the vandalism of critical government assets.

According to him, some of the suspects went with a trailer to steal pipes meant for a World Bank-financed water project.

“Our operatives trailed them and apprehended them where they offloaded the pipes at different locations,” he said.

He appealed to the residents of the state to continue to support the corps with timely and actionable information.

He pledged that the corps, with the cooperation and support of other security agencies in the state, would continue to secure the lives and properties of the residents.