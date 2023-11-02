Housewife seeks divorce after two years of childlessness

A housewife, Shakirat Ayinla on Thursday pleaded an Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin to grant her prayer for divorce on grounds of two years of childlessness.

Ayinla told the court that her husband, Jimoh, no longer loved her.

“I have made up my mind over this matter. I want a divorce,” she told the court.

Responding, Jimoh, told the court that he still loved his wife in spite the fact she was yet to get pregnant.

“We were living together peacefully until sometime in July, when she requested to travel to the north, to visit her sister, in order to change environment after her business crashed.

“I allowed her and kept in touch. I sent her feeding allowance regularly. I was shocked to hear from a reliable source that she was back in Ilorin and refused to come home.

“I called to confirm the rumour but she denied it. She later confessed that she returned four weeks ago and didn’t come home because she was tired of the relationship.

“I pleaded to see her and was later given audience, but she said she was tired of the childlessness and wants divorce,” he said.

He told the court that he begged her to stay but to no avail.

Jimoh said he also visited her in parents’ house, but they denied knowing her intention for divorce and promised to talk to her

The presiding Judge, Malam AbdulKadir Ahmed, said that the court will advise that the couple try and settle their dispute.

”The court will not force any party to remain in a marriage,” he said.

Ahmed adjourned the case until November 30, for report of settlement.