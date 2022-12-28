House of Reps suspends auction of OML 11

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to suspend its planned auction of the oil mining license (OML) 11 asset.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance, by Rep Victor Mela (APC-Gombe) at plenary in Abuja Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Mela said that the oil field under oil mining license 11 was formerly operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) joint venture.

He said the field had been idle since the company was forced out of Ogoniland in 1993.

Mela said that a court of appeal judgment of August 16, 2021, indicated that the SPDC joint venture lost its right to renew the operating license.

He said there were unresolved issues between the government and the host communities of Ogoni, which were fueling resistance and restiveness among the people.

He expressed concern over claim that the government was allegedly involved in a unity arrangement to auction OML 11 asset to Sahara energy ltd, for a paltry sum of 250 million dollars against the 1 billion dollars offered by the SPDC.