Herdsmen kill over 20 in Benue in two days – Governor

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

The Governor disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security Meeting.

He said nine of those killed were Livestock Guards, who were to ensure the full implementation of the State’s Anti-Open Grazing Law.

He said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

The governor also lamented the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.