Head of Service disowns Minister over reinstatement of Maina

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has disowned the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, for the reinstatement and positing of a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Oyo-Ita’s position was contained in a statement she issued on Monday on the issue.

Maina had been accused of fraudulent enrichment to the tune of N2 billion during the work of the pension task force.

He subsequently fled the country and was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

After staying away from work for the maximum allowable period, his appointment was terminated.

However, Maina suddenly resurfaced in the Civil Service, with Dambazau on Sunday defending his reinstatement and deployment.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a query to Oyo-Ita on the development, saying the explanation, which should reach his desk latest by close of work (today) must contain how Maina found his way back into service.

The President also announced the termination of Maina’s appointment with immediate effect.

Reacting to the development in a statement by her Assistant Director, Media Relations, Mohammed Manga, Oyo-Ita said: “The attention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been drawn to several media reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has approved the reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and his subsequent posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation wishes to inform the public that the reinstatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“Consequently, the purported reinstatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.”