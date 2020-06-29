Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has declared a three-day mourning following the death of Hama Bachama, Honest Stephen, the paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom in the state.

Fintiri gave the directive in a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Monday in Yola.

According to the statement, the official mourning takes immediate effect from June 29 to July 1.

It added: “Consequently, all flags should be flown at half-mast across the state from today Monday, June 29 to July 1.

“The official mourning is in memory of late paramount leader, Hama Bachama, Honest Stephen, who passed away on in the early hours of Sunday in Numan.”

The paramount ruler died following a brief illness.

He was aged 66 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the royal father, who is one of the first-class paramount rulers in the state, was a retired officer of the Nigerian Army.

He ascended the throne in 2012.

The late Hama Bachama, who was the 28th ruler of the Bachama kingdom, was buried on Sunday afternoon in Lamurde, headquarters of the Bachama kingdom.