Hajia Naja did not resign, we sacked her, why we did — APC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said that one of its Directors, Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, did not resign from the Council and party.

Rather, the APC PCC said Muhammad, popularly known as Hajia Naja, was sacked from the Council for reasons it stated.

The Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Media Office of the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 polls, Mahmud Jega, who is also a member of the Media Team of the APC PCC, offered the explanation in a statement he issued on Monday.

Jega said Muhammad was sacked for incompetence and being a mole in its fold.

He said: “Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test.”

Jega said despite his position as the clear front runner in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the candidates and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business and religious groups and associations.

He added: “Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.

“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedevilling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.

“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.

“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.

“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.

“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now.”