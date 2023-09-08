Gusau charges SWAN to unite all factions, work in harmony with NUJ

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Thursday made a clarion call on the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria to bring under one umbrella all factions existing within the association and also find a way of working in harmony with their mother union, Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The NFF president gave the charge when he received the new executives of SWAN led by the President, Isaiah Benjamin.

Gusau assured that the football-governing body is ready to involve sports journalists in its activities and events in order to forge better relationships and understanding.

He said: “I want to first and foremost congratulate you on your elections as the new helmsmen at SWAN.

“I am well and truly aware of the power of the media.

“And football is surely a media event.

“There is the need for even greater cooperation and collaboration between the NFF and the media in all that we’re doing.

“The NFF will seek to involve SWAN even more in all that we are doing.

“And that also informed why we included journalists in some of the committees that we recently announced.

“However, I want the new leadership of SWAN at the national level to work assiduously to eliminate the factions that we currently have in the FCT and some other States and bring everyone under one umbrella.

“You should also commit to working with the Nigeria Union of Journalists.”

Earlier, Benjamin lauded the NFF president for the inclusion of some journalists in the recently-constituted NFF sub-committees as well as the governing boards of the Leagues.

He said: “I must express our appreciation for your inclusion of a number of our members in your committees, including the boards of the Leagues.

“It is a welcome development and I assure you that those members will perform optimally and professionally, as that is the only way we know how to work.

“I also want to request for more inclusiveness of our members in your activities, events and programmes.

“It is better for them to be part of the programmes and witness how they run than gathering them at the end of those programmes to inform them.

“At that point, they would not be in the best position to report those programmes and events correctly and appropriately.”

Also at the occasion were the Chairman of the Normalisation Committee for Kaduna State Football Association, Alhaji Sabo Babayaro; NFF Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire; NFF Director of Competitions, Ruth David; NFF Head of Marketing, Chuks Alizor; NFF Deputy Director of Competitions, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahaman; SWAN Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo; and a host of former SWAN executives and leading sports editors.