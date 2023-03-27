Gunmen kill Customs Officer in Plateau  

Gunmen have killed a retired customs officer Micah Gochin and whisked away his son in Plateau State.

A community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the customs officer was attacked around 11:00 pm on Sunday in his residence.

It was learnt that the kidnappers who positioned themselves around the residence of Gochin along Bauchi Ring Road, opposite the University of Jos quarters forced their way into the house.

According to a source, they held the occupants of the house hostage and went straight to Gochin’s bedroom and shot him at close range and left him to die in a pool of his blood.

The source added that after the dastardly act, the kidnappers on their way out of the house kidnapped the son of the retired Customs officers and took him away on a motorcycle.

Plateau Police Command Spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said before the teams led by the DPO Nasarawa and Laranto could get to the scene of the incident the gunmen had fled.