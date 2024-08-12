Guard docked for allegedly molesting 10-year-old girl

A 37- year-old security guard, Effiong Okon, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The police charged Okon, who resides in Omole Phase I, Ojodu Berger in Lagos, with sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on July 18 at 153, Lola Holloway Street., Omole, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes the provisions of Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, admitted Okon to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until September 29 for mention.

