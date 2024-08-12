Police arraign man for allegedly stealing sand worth N200,000

A 32-year-old man, Kuju Abel, who allegedly stole a tipper of sand worth N200,000, was brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on three counts of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on July 4, at 2.00.p.m., at Agumo Community, Oko-Afo, Badagry, Lagos.

According to Adeosun, the defendant stole a tipper of sand worth N200,000, belonging to the complainant, one Adeshina Latif.

“The defendant also assaulted the complainant by beating him all over his body with a stick,” Adeosun said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for hearing.

