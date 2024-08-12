Breaking: Tinubu swears in new Head of Civil Service as Yemi-Esan bows out

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Esther Walson-Jack as the new Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan bows out.

Yemi-Esan was initially appointed as the acting HoCSF by former President Muhammadu Buhari on September 18, 2019.

She replaced suspended Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

Speaking on her experience at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Joint Union Negotiating Council in her honour to bid her a final farewell from the service Yemi-Esan opined: “I thank God for the opportunity to serve my country.

“I never dreamt to become the Head of Service of the Federation if not the hand of God who made it.

“I also want to thank former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu who made my work easier for me.

“My transformative Permanent Secretaries are not left out as they are dedicated and hardworking to give me the needed support.”

