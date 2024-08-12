Ladoja set to receive beaded crown today 

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will present the ceremonial beaded crown to the former governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja today, August 12, 2024.

It was learnt that the event, slated to take place at the Olubadan Palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan, will mark Ladoja’s inclusion among the beaded-crown-wearing monarchs in the city.

High Chief Ladoja, had publicly announced his decision to accept the crown during a live radio programme in Ibadan.

Since the announcement, his Bodija private residence has turned into a hub of activity, with numerous visitors coming to congratulate and encourage him.

The notable visitors, according to information gathered, include Governor Seyi Makinde; the Asiwaju of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Amao, and other prominent figures such as Chief Bayo Oyero, Chief Wole Akinwande, Yemisi Adeaga, and Niyi Ajewole.

The Olubadan-in-Council meeting, where the beaded crown will be presented, is the inaugural session of the highest decision-making body of the Ibadan chieftaincy system since the new Olubadan assumed office on July 12.

A credible palace source revealed to Vanguard that the letter concerning this event, signed by the Olubadan himself, was delivered to High Chief Ladoja over the weekend.

This presentation is seen as a significant step in fulfilling the extant laws of the state regarding the Olubadan declaration and ascendancy.

All plans for the presentation of the beaded crown to Ladoja have been finalised, with the Oluwo Afobaje of Ibadanland expected to bless the crown before its presentation.

