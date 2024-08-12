BBNaija: How Custodian Power, HoH could influence game in Week 3

If the “No Loose Guard” housemates in the ongoing Season 9 of Big Brother Naija thought they had a clue of what to expect in this season, what unravelled in the last seven days must have convinced them otherwise.

The only one in control of the Big Brother Naija house is Biggie and the only certain thing in the house is surprises.

Week 2 eviction show revealed a lot about how moods and situations could change in a wink.

Given the events of the last two weeks, we have highlighted some of the scenarios that could impact housemates’ game in Week 3:

Custodian Power And Vendetta: One big lesson the housemates must have learnt in Week 3 is how the Custodian Power can make you a hero and a villain. By winning it, you are certain of another week in the house, but can never know how the use of the power could land you in trouble with fellow housemates. Several fans think that Ndi Nne’s eviction was mainly because they saved the ‘Radicals’ with their power last week instead of the ‘Streeze’. So when Streeze had the elimination power, they had an easy target. And now that Wanni and Handi are the new Custodians, the Floruish pair could be in trouble if they are up for eviction, following Rhuthee’s clash with the twins on Sunday. A game of vendetta is loading in the house.

How Far Can Luck Go: You can be the Custodian one week and be on the chopping block the next day. Such is the tiny gap between luck and eviction in the “No Loose Guard’ house. The Mbadiwe Twins and Ndi Nne were the lucky pairs of the first two weeks. The twins won the Head of House game in week one and the immunity challenge in week two. After emerging as the Custodian for week one, Ndi Nne was voted HoH for week two, and from there went home. The housemates know that luck is needed in the game, but could not be enough to win it.

Cracking Ship: Only the Shatoria pair looked detached in week one, however, week two has exposed more about the crack in the Zinwe ship. This pair came into the house on the back of a five-month relationship, but two weeks in the house appears too much for them to bear. Chinwe feels Zion is throwing her under the bus at every opportunity and voiced her frustration by saying she wants to leave the house. In one of her many conversations with DJ Flo, she claimed to have paid all the expenses to get the pair into Biggie’s house. Details of this conversation were revealed to Zion during the eviction show, and it would be interesting to see how the pair paddle this ship in week three.

Biggie Bag Of Tricks: The Custodians for week on had the easy task of saving one of the par in the bottom four, in Week two, Streeze had the difficult task of sending a pair home with their power. The housemates never saw this coming. Would Biggie throw in the save and replace card or twist the entire Custodian power tag in week three? The housemates will have to play the game this week expecting one big twist from Biggie.

Head of House Means Nothing: The last two weeks have shown that the HOH tag for the season only provides exclusive lounge comfort with no eviction immunity. However, the tag comes with responsibilities such as coordinating the weekly wager, house tasks, and chores. With this reality, it could become part of game tactics for housemates to pass on house responsibilities to the pair they feel are capable, while also setting them up for booby traps, as they are likely to step on toes in the course of discharging the duties.

Week 3 looks set to unravel more drama and scheming among the housemates and you surely don’t want to miss those game-changing moments.

