Group petitions EFCC over alleged Naira abuse by lawmaker + Video

The Kebbi State chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups has called the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the purported abuse of the naira by a member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Umaru Salah Sambawa.

The group lodged the complaint against the lawmaker in a letter dated May 6, 2024 to the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

In the letter signed by its Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Muhammed, and Secretary-General, Mansur Isah Guruza, CNG claimed that Sambawa is guilty of the offence of naira abuse and mutilation, citing the Section 21 of the CBN Act, 2017, which declares such actions as a punishable offence.

The letter stated: “A video clip showing how he committed the violation is hereby attached for your perusal and guidance.

“It is unfortunate to point out, however, that as a lawmaker who is highly expected to defend and protect the law, is found to be brazenly violating the same law for possible cheap popularity.

“Consequently, in our commitment to ensuring the law is strictly adhered to and in pursuant to the provision of our mandate, as Coalition of Northern Group, Kebbi State Chapter, have found it necessary to report the action of the lawmaker for investigation and prosecution in order to serve as deterrence to would-be offenders.

“We indeed have utmost confidence in the commission to diligently investigate and enforce the law that will continue to protect our Naira from further mutilation and abuse.”

Sambawa is the representative of Maiyama Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Lawmaker caught on camera throwing money out of moving car to Constituents



Big Wiz Olosho Landmark Seyi Vibez 2baba Petrovic Osimhen Emmanuel Dangote Hillary Clinton Asake Fubara Rema Oba of Benin Cryptocurrency Ayra Stormy #KofiOOKofi #ALPHAHOUR #TinubuMustGo #DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/jyVQPqtw9J — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) May 10, 2024