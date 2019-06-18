A Civil Society Organization in Niger State, Global Promoters for Community Initiative, on Tuesday faulted the dissolution of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency Governing Board by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

It should be noted that the board, which is headed by the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, had only functioned for eight months before it was dissolved.

The group, which is also an advocate for improved healthcare delivery, pleaded with the Governor to exempt the Board from the recent dissolution of all boards, agencies and parastatals in the state or hastily reconstitute a new board for the PHC in the state.

Speaking to journalists at an event to mark the end of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof in Minna, the State Coordinator, Kalejaiye Olasukanmi, called on the Government to fund, implement and ensure accountability of the state health delivery plan to accomplish universal coverage in the state.

The event was part of efforts to end Phase II of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof advocacy intervention project.

Olasukanmi, the Niger State Coordinator of PHeCSAT, who also doubles as the Executive Director, Global Promoters for Community Initiative, called on the Government to as a matter of urgency expedite action on the repositioning of SPHCDA by transferring PHC staff across the state.

According to Kalejaiye: “As it is now, we cannot function without a board.

“There is the need for the Governor to either exempt the Governing Board from his recent dissolution of all boards for agencies and parastatals or hastily reconstitute a new board for the PHC in the state.”

The governing board, which was inaugurated last September, had less than eight months in office before it was dissolved along with other boards.

Kalejaiye also called on Local Government Authorities to comply with the provision of the law that established the SPHCDA, which mandated that 15 per cent of allocation be remitted to SPHCDA.