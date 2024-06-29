Group faults Abia Speaker’s disregard for press freedom

Ngwa Rangers Condemn has condemned the action of the Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, who ejected a journalist from a press briefing without any justification.

In a statement on Friday by its Publicity Secretary, Kingsley Ihesiaba, NRC said his action was outrageous and autocratic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kingsley Chibuike, the Umuahia Correspondent with Enyimba TV and Radio Limited, Aba, was walked out of the briefing at the Assembly complex on Thursday without any explanation.

Enyimba TV and Radio Limited is the operator of Enyimba 94.3FM, Legend 98.3FM and Rose 101.9FM.

The group claimed that no Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly had ever sent a journalist out of a news conference.

According to the statement: “We will not allow a few individuals paid with taxpayers money to turn into tyrants.

“We are appalled that a sitting Speaker would resort to such dictatorial behaviour, silencing the very people who are meant to hold him accountable.

“This action is a clear indication of Hon. Emeruwa’s disdain for the fundamental rights of citizens and his utter disregard for the principles of democracy.

“As enshrined in Section 39(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, ‘every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.’

“We have noted that Emeruwa’s action is a result of the bold and courageous questions the correspondent had asked in the past.

“We condemn this action in its entirety and reject this blatant attempt to intimidate and silence the press.

“We demand an immediate apology to Kingsley Chibuike, the Press, and the people of Abia State from the Speaker for his actions and a commitment to respect the rights of journalists to report without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“We also demand that the Speaker takes concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.”