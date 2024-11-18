Governor  Otu, Tinubu-Ojo flag off 2nd Carnival Calabar dry run

Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has flagged off the second dry run of the Carnival Calabar festival, with the assurance of a better experience in 2024.

Speaking at the flag-off point at the popular 11/11 roundabout in Calabar, Governor Otu, represented by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, said the glamour and razzmatazz that characterize the day are testaments to the state’s preparedness for the annual fiesta that has become a global tourism phenomenon.

“Today, it’s yet another one. We are noted for this. This is our specialty. In sub-Saharan Africa, we have sold carnival to the world. Cross River is known to be a model state for the carnival.

“With the kind of government we have now, I can assure you that this year’s edition will be bolder and better,” the governor added.

Also Read:

Continuing, the state’s number one citizen enthused, “As I flag off this campaign, I call on all tourism and carnival enthusiasts to brace themselves for the globally acclaimed soiree, as concerted efforts have been put in place to stage a huge event.”

On her part, Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo implored Cross Riverians and Nigerians who value culture and heritage to uplift the tourism sector by encouraging Carnival Calabar, which she averred “speaks volumes of you as individuals and the society at large,” adding that “we need to commit whatever we can to encourage this Carnival as it is no longer a Calabar thing.”

Also commenting, the European Union Cultural Centre Ambassador, Sunny Onuoha, applauded the government and people of the state for sustaining the event and introducing more aesthetics using local costumes that have also helped to interpret the yearly theme and its entire coordination.

“There is a need for our people living overseas to come back and enjoy Africa. We need to promote Africa; we need to promote our culture, the way we live, and the way we dress.

“It is the way of life of all of us, and we are completely indigenous people, so all of us as Africans need to promote our culture,” the representative of the European Cultural Centre advised.

Onuoha further assured that the European Cultural Centre, Abuja, would help in the area of technical training as well as do a lot in the area of promotion, being part of an exchange program to support Carnival Calabar.

Ikechi Uko, the international tourism expert and Carnival Calabar consultant, was also present at the flag-off.

This year’s event, which has as its theme “Our Shared Prosperity,” saw revellers from both performing and non-performing bands parading the 12-kilometre Carnival routes immediately after the flag-off of the event.

Post Views: 5