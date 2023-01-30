Governor Adeleke dances ‘Buga’ two days after Tribunal loss

Two days after the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had his election nullified by the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, he has been spotted in a viral video dancing to the rendition of the popular song by Kizz Daniel: “Buga.”

The Tribunal had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the poll.

In the judgment, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, has said that Adeleke, who is known for dancing, cannot “Go low low low buga” in an election he did not win.

The judgment was delivered on Friday.

On Sunday, in a viral video shared by a Twitter user, Adeleke, obviously at a political meeting, was seen dancing away.

“Bugs” was sung by those present at the meeting.