Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Thursday emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the November 16 governorship election.

Bello emerged winner of the governorship ticket by polling 3,369 votes to beat eight other aspirants who contested the governorship primaries conducted by the party in Lokoja.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who was the Chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the process, said Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes, while Rep. Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

Badaru said Yahaya Audu got 10 votes, while Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes.

He also said Abubakar Bashir got three votes.

Badaru also said Blessing Ekele, Hadiza Ibrahim, Yakubu Mohammed and Danlami Mohammed scored zero votes.

According to Badaru, 3,596 accredited delegates voted during the primaries election out of which 54 votes were declared invalid.