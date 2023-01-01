Gov. Umahi assents Ebonyi 2023 N139b Appropriation Bill into law

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has signed the 2023 appropriation bill of over N139 billion into law.

Performing the function Saturday in his Uburu, Ohaozara home, Umahi noted that capital projects took the greater chunk of the budget at N 81. 030 billion representing 62 percent of the Total budget, while recurrent was put at N58.367 billion being 38 percent.

“As it has been the nature of our Administration, we have always placed capital expenditure ahead of the recurrent because our State is a developing State.

“The evidences are there; these infrastructure that are in place are for tomorrow.

“It is very important for us to know that we have positioned the State properly”

The Governor observed that the economic activities at the State shopping mall, the employment statistics at the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences and its Teaching Hospital, among others, are testimonies of rewards from prioritizing capital projects in the State.

“We parade the best medical equipment you can find anywhere in West Africa in that hospital.

“The Airport is also not left out.”

Governor Umahi appreciated the State House of Assembly for their support and cooperation, expressing optimism that the next governor will come from their fold.

He also appreciated members of his Executive Council, promising them of memorable exit package before May 29, 2023.

He emphasized that all the ongoing projects including the Olympic stadium would be completed before leaving office, assuring that the Airport will be ready for test operations by January, 2023.

“It is my intention to construct a teaching hospital for Ebonyi State University in my remaining five months, and also lay foundation for other two universities; one at Oferekpe, and another at Ezza land.

“And also, the dualizing of Abakaliki – Enugu road, those sections that have not been completed are all contained in this budget.

“Any where we stop, the coming Administration will continue.”

Umahi further hinted that a 2 kilometre road in each of the 140 communities in the State would be flagged-off together with the local government campaign flag-off on January 7.

“Part of this budget, 38 percent, has to do with the empowerment of our people: employment of more liaison officers as well as NG- Cares programme”.

Umahi promised to pay off in batches all arrears of pensions and gratuities, including those accumulated before his administration, after due verifications.

Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, while presenting the document for the Governor’s assent, said the prompt passage of the appropriation bill was in fulfilment of his promise to the Governor when he presented the proposal to the House on November 7, 2022.

While commending the Governor and his economic team for their dexterity, the Speaker noted that the Assembly deemed it expedient to speed up the process of passing the budget in order to enable the State government continue its laudable developmental works for the benefit of the State.

Laying the background for the event, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Cletus Ofoke, stated that the assent was the completion of the constitutional requirement to enable the budget become a policy document.

He commended Governor Umahi for for his prudence which has brought about unprecedented dividends to the State in spite of the meagre resources.

The assent ceremony was attended by majority of members of the State House of Assembly, State Executive Council members, traditional rulers, representatives of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.