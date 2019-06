Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has approved the appointment of a new General Manager for the Lagos State Environmental Management Agency.

The new GM is Dr. Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

In a statement on Thursday by Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Oke-Osabyintolu was a former General Manager of LASEMA.