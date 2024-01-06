Gov. Mutfwang presents staff of office to new traditional ruler

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has presented a staff of office to the newly selected Ngolong Ngas (paramount ruler of Ngas), Chief Jika Golit.

Golit ascended the first class throne, following the demise of former occupant, the late Joshua Dimlong, who died in 2015.

Mutfwang said shortly after the presentation that traditional institutions had a critical role to play in strengthening inter and intra-community relations, which is essential for the protection of our communities against invaders.

The Governor stated that traditional institutions also had enormous roles to play in safeguarding their domain as well as promoting peace, stability and harmonious coexistence among the people.

He said that his administration was determined to give the traditional institutions their pride of place in the state.

Mutfwang added: “Our solemn commitment as a government is to continually strive towards filling all vacant traditional stools in the state in line with my promise and respect for the traditional institutions.

“I am pleased to inform this respected gathering that the royalty of the Ngas Chiefdom and the Pankshin/Kanke Traditional Council made us proud by showing a high level of decorum and good conduct during the selection of the Ngolong Ngas.

“This action is indeed worthy of commendation and should be emulated by all communities in the state.

“Let me warn mischief makers against needless court actions aimed at delaying or frustrating the selection and/or installation of traditional rulers”.

Mutfwang said that the coronation was done in the week of mourning, declared in honour of Plateau people who were gruesomely murdered during the cruel Christmas Eve attacks.

The Governor stated that the occasion was low-key and wouldn’t involve the usual processions, glamour, and celebrations, as should be the case, in observance of the week of mourning.

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, commended Mutfwang for his courage to fill the Ngolong Ngas stool that had been vacant for almost a decade.

Buba, who is the Chairman of the Plateau Traditional Council, thanked the kingmakers for carrying out a rancour-free exercise that saw the emergence of new Ngolong Ngas.

The Gbong Gwom Jos advised politicians against meddling in the affairs of traditional institutions.

He appealed to the state government to fill some traditional seats that had not been occupied in the state.

Golit, the new paramount ruler and the sixth Ngolong Ngas,

said that royalty to his people represents justice, peace, and unity, ideals that would be reawakened and sustained in the domain.

He stated: “Our responsibility is daunting, but with God’s blessing, family, community, government, and friends’ support, we will build on the legacies of Ngolong Ngas.

“We pledged to prioritise customs and traditions and address security and welfare issues.

“Palace administration reforms will align with our people’s longing for justice, equity and stability.

“We commit to neutrality in politics while supporting the leaders who safeguard our people’s welfare and respect traditional institutions”.

Samuel Go’ar, Chairman, Pankshin Local Government, said that the installation of the Ngolong Ngas had given the Ngas people voice in the traditional institution.

Go’ar, who spoke on behalf of the Kanke Local Government, said that words could not express the happiness of the Ngas people, who had been without a king for almost 10 years.