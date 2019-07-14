Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to provide quality healthcare for people of the state.

He made the promise on Saturday when he visited the state-owned health centre, Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was accompanied by the state’s Head of Service, Amidat Agboola, on inspection of hospital facilities.

Addressing the management of the hospital, Makinde expressed concern over the poor state of the hospital.

He said the inspection was to have first-hand information about the state of the hospital and find means of transforming it to high standard health facility.

He rated the hospital’s facilities at 30 per cent “but we want to get pass mark in the health sector.”

He expressed readiness to turn the hospital and other health centres across the state to world class health centres that would be conducive for patients to receive quality treatment.

Makinde said: “Health is one of the major pillars that my administration will rest on and will ensure that quality healthcare is available to the people.

“Our aspiration is to have people to receive world class treatment here.

“We do not want everybody to be going to University College Hospital.

“We will make this hospital become very high standard that will be close to UCH standard.”

He said there was the need to improve facilities in the hospital to make people have easy access to basic medical care.

The governor requested for the “shopping list” of the facilities that would make all the units in the hospital function effectively.

On welfare of workers, Makinde promised to improve it and make the hospital conducive for both workers and patients.

He said: “For staff, we will do our best to motivate you and when we are doing that, to whom much is given, much is also expected.”

Earlier, the hospital Chief Consultant, Dr. Soji Adeyanju, thanked the governor for the visit and promised to support the state government in its bid to take Oyo State health sector to greater height.

Adeyanju took Makinde round the hospital facilities such as wards, laboratory, pharmacy store and X-ray centre.