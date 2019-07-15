The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Prince Dotun Oyelade as the Executive Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State.

A statement by Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Monday indicated that Oyelade’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Oyelade is a broadcaster of note who has held similar positions in previous administrations and was the spokesman of the Omititun Campaign Organisation, which midwifed the election of Makinde as Governor of Oyo State.

The statement indicated further that Makinde appointed Oyelade in order to reposition the broadcasting house to meet the modern communication needs of the state in the new dispensation.

The veteran broadcaster had worked at NTA Ibadan from 1977 to 1982 before he joined BCOS as Head of Reportorial and voluntarily withdrew his services in 1988 as acting Controller of News.

He worked as General Manager of Fountain Publications and Marketing Manager Spectrum Books between 1988 and 1992 before setting up his own communications and publishing business.

As an author, he has nine publications to his name.

A member of the International Press Institute, Geneva, Oyelade studied in Nigeria, Britain and the United States of America.

He was Private Secretary to Governor Lam Adesina from 1999 to 2003 and Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala between 2007 and 2011.

Governor Makinde emphasised his confidence in Oyelade to bring his wealth of experience to turn the fortunes of BCOS around in the shortest possible time so as to make the station one of the best television and radio outfits in the country.