Gov. Bago urges Niger residents to support development drive 

Governor Umar Bago of Niger, said all hands must be on deck to achieve the desired development in the State.

The Governor made the appeal during a grand reception organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bida Critical Stakeholders Forum in his honour Friday in Bida.

Bago lauded the organisers of the social gathering, pointing out that the event will propel him to serve the people of the state better.

The Governor called on all the people of the state to support his administration to succeed.

Bago said: “We have secured funds for infrastructural development among many other things and these funds will be judiciously used for the betterment of the citizenry.”

On his part, the Chairman of the forum, retired Major-Gen. Abdullahi Garba, said that the event was put together to celebrate Bago for being the first person from Bida to become the Governor of the State.

“The governor is our son and brother and we will give him all the support he needs to succeed.”

Also Speaking, former Governor of Niger , Dr Mu’azu Babangida, said that the governor was capable of delivering good governance to the people of the State.

He said: “The Governor has started well and I am urging him to sustain the tempo and treat the people with equity.”

Other speakers included: the APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Dalori, who represented the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, former Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Abubakar and Sen. Ndalikali Jiya (PDP-Niger South).

Others were: Mr Sani Ndanusa and Bida Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Bala Shaba, among others.

They all expressed gratitude to the governor for running an inclusive government, promising to form a united front to support him in the task of moving the state forward