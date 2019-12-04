Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday presented N449.974 billion budget proposal to the Ogun State House of Assembly for consideration and approval for the 2020 fiscal year.

The appropriation bill which is the first by the Administration was christened as “Budget to Build Our Future Together”.

The Appropriation was hinged on five strategic pillars coined, ‘ISEYA’, standing for Infrastructure, Social Protection and Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment, Agriculture and others.

Governor Abiodun, while presenting the Budget christened, “Budget to Build Our Future Together”, at the Ogun State House of Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said Social Protection and Wellbeing takes the lion share with N128.067Bn, representing 28 percent, Infrastructure to gulp N107.964Bn representing 24 percent; Agriculture takes N21.634Bn at five percent; Youth Empowerment takes N7.896 percent and others, N92.804Bn, representing 21 percent of the total Budget.

He revealed that the overall Budget proportionate performance of 2019 Budget as at October 31, 2019, stood at 36.2 percent, saying, “it was almost a routine that proposals are made but rarely fully implemented. With this in view, we have scaled up expectations and thought through how government will perform better in the coming year’’.

The 2020 Budget, according to the Governor, included total Recurrent Expenditure of N180.843 representing 40.19 percent and Capital Expenditure of N269.132B, representing 59.81 percent of the Budget, respectively.

According to the Governor the budget estimate reflects his administration’s determination to deliver on its electoral promises, has as its major thrusts the holistic actualization and localization of the Sustainable Development Goals through the public – private partnership initiatives.

Abiodun assured that the administration had put in place a mechanism for a workable public financial management system to eliminate leakages and ensures efficient and judicious use of the State wealth.

According to him, there would be full automation of the State Finance functions, strict adherence to the proposed fiscal responsibility law, instituting credit rating for the State by internationally accepted rating agencies and strengthening internal audit functions.

He noted that there would also be timely publication of audited accounts of the state.

Speaking at the presentation, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Kunle Oluomo, lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for what he described as “the great strides made and solid foundations laid in all sectors” by him in the last seven months despite the avalanche of “booby traps” set for his administration.

Oluomo added that a catalogue of litigations were also raised against Dapo Abiodun and his loyalists; ostensibly to distract him from “governance”.

Oluomo noted that the impressive performance of the Governor was not surprising, recalling that at the inception of the administration, he reeled out his masses oriented governance.

Oluomo said: “Despite the booby traps set for you and the catalogue of litigations raised against you and your loyalists to distract you from governance, the great strides made and solid foundations laid in all sectors within the last few months is a pointer to the growth and development that the people of Ogun State will witness under your administration.

“It is therefore ridiculous and un-state-manly for any fifth columnist to state that that the impact of this government has not been felt.

“However, today, in the history of the current administration, a giant stride is being made as the First Annual Budget of this administration on the vision to build a qualitative and focused government is being presented to the Ninth Legislature of our dear State.”

According to him, citizens and residents of the Gateway State, were all waiting patiently for him to turn their dream for a prosperous Ogun State into reality.

Oluomo assured of continuous and robust relationship between the legislature and other arms of government through the enactment of more people oriented legislations.

Assembly would keep to its age-long tradition by giving necessary attention to the budget proposal within the time frame, while facilitating the provision of more infrastructural facilities towards adding value to the standard of living of the people.

The Speaker stressed that the occasion was a testimony that the present administration prioritized the welfare and economic independence of the people, who deserved an innovative leadership in government, fearless judiciary, vibrant and articulate legislature, promising that the State would not rest on her oars.

In attendance at the event were the State’s Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako- Oyedele, Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu, former Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Former Military Administrators, including Gen. Oludayo Popoola, Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye, Lt. Col. Daniel Akintande, Navy Capt. Rasheed Raji, Former Deputy Governors, Salimotu Badru and Gbenga Kaka.

Others are former Speakers, Rt. Honourables Suraju Adekunbi, Tunji Egbetokun and Muyiwa Oladipo, Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, representatives of Awujale and Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof) Adeyemi Obalanlege, the State Head of Service, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, Retired Heads of Service, Body of Permanent Secretaries in the State, party stalwarts, including State Party Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, Former Gubernatorial Candidate, ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka and former lawmakers, among others.