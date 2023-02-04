Gold Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon special to World Athletics — Williamson

A Member of the World Athletics Technical Committee, Norie Williamson, on Friday described Gold Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as a treasure to the Athletes world.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sideline of a news conference for the 2023 Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Friday in Lagos.

Williamson said that the marathon has lived up to its new status as Gold Label because of its richness and technical capabilities.

He said: “I was called to join the Gold Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in 2017 and since then, it has been great being part of this movement in world athletics.

“Gold Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has a rich management and technical team, which have made the race so big to attain one of the highest ratings in Africa.

“It is the richest in Africa and the biggest in Africa.

“Only two countries have that status: Cape Town and Nigeria.

“Gold Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is also the only race that survived COVID-19.

“The race is a great stuff.”

Williamson said the event had put Nigeria on the calendar of the world body, adding: “I am happy to be part of it.

“I looked forward to coming to Nigeria for the marathon.

“The race should be treasured by Nigeria because it is a step higher for the ranking of the athletes because it will improve their ranking.

“The current status will increase its prize money, which is in US Dollars.

“That is a great leap for the race and the World Athletics.”