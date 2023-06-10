Glo boosts productivity with nationwide 4G-LTE Advanced roll out

Data grandmasters, Globacom, has announced the launch of its Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution Advanced network, popularly known as 4G-LTE Advanced. The company disclosed that the simultaneous rollout of the service in several major cities in the country is projected to help speed-up economic and commercial activities as well as boost productivity of professionals, students and traders across the country.

Globacom explained that delivering a superior 4G LTE Advanced technology was a major step in actualizing its objective of empowering Nigerians for a better internet experience and more productive life.

The Glo LTE Advanced is described as the power of three LTE data networks in one. “It is faster, stronger and better”, Globacom said, and went on to outline the process of how its new and existing customers can connect to the network.

“It is a simple process. For those who already have 4G SIMs, they will be able to enjoy the Glo LTE Advanced service. But for those who do not have the 4G SIMs, they first need to upgrade their SIM cards to USIM (4G SIM). The upgrade process is also simple, as all you require is a SIM Swap, which takes two minutes. The customer also needs a device that is 4G-enabled. Then, you will experience seamless and super-fast mobile Internet services on the Glo network,” the network disclosed. It urged subscribers to visit the nearest Gloworld shop to connect to the Glo 4G LTE Advanced and enjoy the boundless opportunities offered by the advanced and superior technology.

With the consistent growth of smart devices in Nigeria, the demand for bandwidth and high speed capabilities is also increasing as subscribers exchange, download and upload more videos, music and documents and use mobile applications that are bandwidth intensive. Access to affordable 4G LTE Advanced technology will enhance the experience of these subscribers. To enhance capacity and quality, Glo has acquired additional 4G spectrum on 2.6GHZ band.

The company described 4G LTE Advanced as ‘transformational’ as it will be of significant implication for individuals who use large volumes of data as well as government and corporate organisations such as banks, oil and gas companies, academic and health institutions which rely heavily on reliable data connection for their operations.

The announcement concluded with the network stating, “Our subscribers today already enjoy super fast music, video and movie contents downloads. They are also streaming contents on their phones and other devices. But the new Glo 4G

LTE Advanced network offers subscribers a significantly improved experience. The video and voice quality in video calls on different applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber etc is a lot clearer while the picture quality is crispier, and the transmission is faster”.

Glo 4G LTE Advanced will also enable optimum performance for use cases in telemedicine, e-agriculture, 3D Games, etc., Globacom disclosed in the statement.

It added that over 4,000 LTE Advanced sites are planned for rollout in major cities across the country in 2023. This will ensure nationwide coverage of the network, making Glo stand out in the 4G broadband space in Nigeria.