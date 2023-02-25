GeneralElections: Umahi vows to make Ebonyi model in peaceful elections, commends INEC, others

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has reiterated his decision to set Ebonyi an example to other States in conducting peaceful elections.

The Governor made known Saturday shortly after casting his vote at the Onuofukuru polling unit, Umunaga – Uburu, his hometown.

Umahi who commended INEC for its innovations in the voting process, also gave kudos to security agencies for their commitment to ensuring safe and peaceful elections.

The Governor who is also the APC senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, noted that INEC’s introduction of digital accreditation through the BVAS machine has brought perfection to the voting process. He further commended the people of the State for their peaceful disposition and large turn out to discharge their civic responsibilities.

“For me, INEC has done a very wonderful job and the security agencies in Ebonyi state have also done a very wonderful job.

“The assessment is that INEC has perfected the causes and rigging will be impossible.

“For the security agencies, I also want to commend them very highly.

“So far we have had very minimal infraction, but I’m asking them not to rest on their oars because evil people may want to strike towards the end of the voting, and they may want to carry ballot boxes before the counting is done.

“But I have directed that in Ebonyi state no vehicle, keke or Okada should be seen a hundred meters to the polling units and I have obeyed the same rules with my wife, I and my son.

“This will help to checkmate the bandits whose usual antics is to go with motorcycles to cause havoc and run away.

Reacting to voters’ turnout, the Governor described it as impressive, insisting that he would ensure that he support INEC to ensure that all valid votes counted.

“So far, elections in Ebonyi state are taking place.

“Voters are freely coming out, and their vote will count.

“I score INEC, Security agencies, and of course the People of Ebonyi state 100 percent.

“And I want to assure you that Ebonyi state is going to be an example to other states.”

The Governor voted at about 12: 20 am.