GeneralElections: PDP wins Ife Federal Constituency seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Taofeek Ajilesoro of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of Saturday’s election for Ife Federal Constituency seat.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulfatai Makinde, declared the candidate of the PDP as winner on Sunday.

Makinde made the declaration at the Ife Central Collation Centre in Ile-Ife.

He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Benjamin Adereti, scored 51,051 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajilesoro is member of House of Representatives representing Ife Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.